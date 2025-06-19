Mass. State Police break silence following verdict in Karen Read trial. Here's what they said

The Massachusetts State Police have broken their silence following the verdict in Karen Read's retrial in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

In a statement released Thursday morning, state police started by extending sincere condolences to O'Keefe's loved ones, who have now sat through two lengthy, painful trials.

State police Col. Geoffrey Noble said the events of the last three years have challenged the department to thoroughly review their actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability.

"Under my direction as Colonel, the State Police has, and will continue to, improve in these regards," Noble said. "Our focus remains on delivering excellent police services that reflect the value of professionalism and maintain public trust.”

It was Noble who made the decision to fire Michael Proctor following a thorough department discipline process. Proctor led the the state police investigation into O'Keefe's death and was terminated before Read's retrial -- unprofessional comments about Read he made in texts became a major point of contention for the defense's case in both trials.

According to state police, Noble has also implemented comprehensive in-service training -- on topics including court room testimony, policy regarding social media and personal phone use, case management and reporting, and DNA process -- for all state police members assigned to investigative roles. Additionally, they say he has restructured the Division of Investigative Services to create additional supervision and enhance accountability.

At the conclusion of her second trial, Karen Read was found not guilty of the murder of John O'Keefe.

A jury found Read not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges Wednesday in the 2022 death of O'Keefe. The same jury also found her guilty of a lesser charge of drunken driving after deliberating for at least 22 hours since Friday.

Cheers from the crowd outside could be heard in the courtroom as the verdict was read. With gleeful supporters, Read departed the courthouse with her attorneys and family.

It was a huge victory for Read’s lawyers, who have long asserted that she was framed by police after dropping O’Keefe off at a party at the home of a fellow officer. Prosecutors argued that Read hit O’Keefe, 46, with her SUV before driving away, but the defense maintained that he was killed inside the home and later dragged outside.

“No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have,” Read said outside court.

Members of O'Keefe's family left the courtroom with bowed heads. Prosecutors did not speak to reporters outside and have yet to release any kind of statement.

The verdict came nearly a year after a separate jury deadlocked over Read’s involvement in the January 2022 death of John O’Keefe and resulted in a mistrial.

Read faced charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene outside Boston. A second-degree murder conviction would have carried a life sentence. She will face a year of probation for the drunken driving conviction.

The O'Keefe family has not spoken directly to the media. A family friend told NBC10 Boston that the verdict was devastating and that it's been a nightmare 3.5 years for them.

We also have not yet heard from special prosecutor Hank Brennan, ADA Adam Lally or Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report