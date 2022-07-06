Local

Mass. State Police Trainee Accidentally Shoots Himself

The trainee suffered a "non-life threatening injury" after he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts State Police trainee accidentally shot himself during a training exercise Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The trainee suffered a "non-life threatening injury" after he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, state police said. He was conscious and alert and is being taken to an area hospital after being treated by academy medical staff.

The incident will be investigated by the state police Division of Standards and Training.

No further information was immediately available.

