Family of late MSP trainee speaks as lawmakers seek investigation update

It's been almost six months since Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia died from injuries he suffered during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy, and there's been no major updates announced on the investigation into what led to his death.

Now, three Massachusetts state senators are calling for more information on this investigation, sending a letter to Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell asking for an update on its status, preliminary findings of the case and how much longer it's going to take to get to the bottom of this.

"I understand that we can't get the details of the investigation," said state Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury. "There could be– look, if there was something that was wrong, you could have civil liability, you could have criminal."

Read the letter here:

Moore said part of the family getting closure is completing the "investigation and knowing all the circumstances that surrounded this tragedy," and also to ensure that, if an out-of-date training method contributed to Delgado-Garcia's death, no one else is in danger from it.

An investigation is ongoing after the 25-year-old Massachusetts State Police recruit died last week, one day after authorities say he became unresponsive and suffered a "medical crisis" during a defensive tactics training exercise.

Delgado-Garcia's stepfather said his family is grateful no one is forgetting their loved one.

"They are making pressure to the governor, to the police, but we hope they do the job for us," said Jose Perez, speaking exclusively to NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Thursday.

Delgado-Garcia, 25, died in September 2024 after suffering from injuries sustained during a training exercise at the academy in New Braintree. Campbell named attorney David Meier to lead an outside investigation into what happened.

Delgado-Garcia's family says they only know he was hit in the head and lost consciousness and that all of his teeth were broken, with bruises on his body.

Three months after Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia died in a training exercise, his family is still waiting for answers.

Fred Taylor, the president of the Worcester Branch of the NAACP, is urging investigators to be transparent.

"It's not a good look. Hopefully, something will come out soon, some information soon about where things are."

Asked about the letter, a representative for Campbell said they don't comment on ongoing investigations. We also reached out to Meier for comment but have not heard back.