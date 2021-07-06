Local

Scituate

Mass. State Rep Serving Navy in North Africa

"It is always an honor to serve my country and answer the call," said Rep. Patrick Kearney, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve

By Michael P. Norton

Patrick Kearney for State Representative

The Massachusetts House continues to function in large part through remote operations, and one of its members, Rep. Patrick Kearney, is really remote.

According to the Scituate Democrat's office, Kearney, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve, is currently assisting with joint military exercises in North Africa. Specifically, he is serving as a tactical advisor aboard the heavy lift ship Ocean Gladiator as part of Operation African Lion.

Kearney's office described the nine-nation operation as "the largest multinational military exercise ever conducted on the African continent."

"It is always an honor to serve my country and answer the call," Kearney said in a July 2 statement. "This operation will continue to demonstrate America's military readiness and commitment to supporting our allies overseas."

