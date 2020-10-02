Local

Tram Nguyen

Mass. State Representative Targeted by Race-Baiting Robocall: Report

By Melissa Buja

An incumbent Massachusetts state representative appears to be the target of a race-baiting robocall, according to the Boston Globe.

The call, which targets voters in the 18th Essex District, claims to support Democrat Rep. Tram Nguyen but says "white people will soon be the minority," according to the Globe.

The recording mispronounces Nguyen's name while reportedly saying, "We need less white people in positions of power so please vote for candidate Tram Nguyen."

The paper also reported that the call said Nguyen would defund police, yet she has said she supports police reform. It also reportedly made other claims that she does not support.

Nguyen, who is running for her second term, is challenging Republican Jeff Dufour of Tewksbury.

