COVID-19

Mass. State Treasurer Tests Positive for COVID-19

The treasurer's office said that Deborah Goldberg "recently learned of potential exposure and was tested" for the coronavirus.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at her home, her office announced early Sunday afternoon.

The test came back positive and Goldberg is monitoring her symptoms, the office said.

"The Treasurer’s office will continue to function normally, and the Treasurer plans to participate remotely," the statement said. "The Treasurer encourages everyone to continue to follow the advice of medical professionals, wear a mask, and maintain social distance." 

