Mass. State Trooper Injured in Worcester Crash

The trooper was driving on I-290 when he was struck by an alleged drunken driver

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when his cruiser was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Worcester on Monday night.

State police said the trooper was driving the cruiser in heavy traffic on Interstate 290 eastbound at Burncoat Street around 10:35 p.m. when it was struck by another vehicle.

The male trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Lakeside Hospital in Worcester. State police said the trooper's injuries were not life threatening, but his condition was not released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser was not injured and was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol. His name was not released.

No further information was immediately available.

