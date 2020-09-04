Local

Thomas Devlin

Mass. State Trooper Seriously Injured 2 Years Ago Dies

Trooper Thomas Devlin was struck by a passing car on Route 3 in Billerica on July 26, 2018, and had undergone multiple surgeries before his death on Thursday

Trooper Thomas Devlin
Massachusetts State Police

A Massachusetts State Police trooper struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop two years ago has died of the injuries he sustained in the crash, the agency says.

Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, died Thursday, agency spokesman David Procopio said in an emailed statement.

Devlin had pulled over a vehicle on Route 3 in Billerica on the afternoon of July 26, 2018.

He got out of his cruiser and was struck by a passing car, sustaining serious injuries.

He underwent multiple surgeries before his death, the agency said.

"Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others," the department’s commander, Col. Christopher Mason, said in a statement. "He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him."

Devlin had been a trooper since 1985 and worked much of his career out of the Concord barracks.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, two sons and two daughters. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Devlin was charged with negligent operation, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

