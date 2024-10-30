Crime and Courts

Mass. state trooper arrested in alleged drunken driving crash resigns, police say

Officers at the scene of the crash in Tewksbury found James Doran and another man outside their vehicle appearing unsteady on their feet, slurring their speech and smelling of alcohol, according to a police report

By Asher Klein and Bianca Beltrán

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts State Police trooper who was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a car crash Sunday night in Tewksbury has resigned, the department said.

James Doran resigned effective Wednesday, according to a state police spokesman, who noted that Doran is ineligible to be reinstated to the force since he was pulled from service after he was charged with a crime.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

State police were also referring information on what happened to the police officer-accrediting Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Commission, the spokesman said.

Doran was taken into custody after the 11:12 p.m. report of the crash at Main and Clark streets, which sent two people to the hospital to be evaluated, according to a Tewksbury police report filed in Lowell District Court. The two people who were hurt said they were rear-ended at a stop light; the impact of the crash was hard enough to deploy air bags and cause heavy damage to the front of the trooper's personal car.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
A Massachusetts State Police trooper, who recently graduated from the academy, was arrested after allegedly crashing into a car while under the influence in Tewksbury Sunday.

Officers at the scene found Doran and another man outside their vehicle appearing unsteady on their feet, slurring their speech and smelling of alcohol, according to the report, while inside the vehicle was an open can of light beer and a half-empty vodka bottle.

The man with Doran initially said he was driving, but investigators found his phone on the floor of the passenger's seat, and damage on that side of the vehicle was consistent with his injuries; pressed about who was driving, he said Doran, according to the report.

Doran told an officer he'd been driving the passenger home and was trying to turn right on Clark Road at the time of the crash, police said. Doran also said he'd drank a couple of alcoholic beverages hours before, but didn't consent to field sobriety tests or Breathalyzer test.

Both Doran and his passenger declined to go to the hospital, police said.

After being arraigned Monday morning on charges of operating under the influence and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, Doran was released on personal recognizance, but his driver's license was seized and his vehicle towed. He's due back in court Dec. 6 for a pretrial hearing.

NBC10 Boston didn't receive a response for requests for comment from Doran or his attorney for comment.

Doran was part of the most recent class of Massachusetts Police Academy graduates, sworn in to the department weeks ago.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia, whose death at the Massachusetts State Police Academy is under investigation, was honored as members of his class graduated Wednesday.

More Massachusetts State Police news

Karen Read Oct 18

Head of Mass. State Police unit that investigated Karen Read transferred out

Enrique Delgado-Garcia Oct 9

Enrique Delgado-Garcia honored at Mass. State Police Academy graduation

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMassachusetts State PoliceTewksbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us