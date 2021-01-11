Local

Mass. State Troopers Involved in Separate Crashes Minutes Apart

Only minor injuries were reported in both the two-vehicle crashes in Norfolk and Quincy, state police said

By Melissa Buja

Two Massachusetts State Police cruisers were involved in separate crashes just minutes apart Monday afternoon, the agency said.

One cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Route 115 in Norfolk at 12:44 p.m., police said.

In that crash, a state police lieutenant who had been driving an unmarked Chevrolet Impala was taken to Milford Hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver, a 66-year-old Medway woman who had been driving a Suburu SUV, was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

Five minutes later, at 12:49 p.m., another trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy, state police said.

In that crash, authorities said the trooper was behind the wheel of a marked police cruiser that crashed with a Honda Civic driven by an 86-year-old Quincy woman.

Both the trooper and woman were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation.

