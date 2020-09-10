Mass. Teacher Admitted Having Child Pornography After Raid on Home, Feds Say

A Massachusetts second-grade teacher admitted to having thousands of images of child pornography in his bedroom, federal prosecutors said in court documents.

Vincent Kiejzo, 33, had his Milford home raided Wednesday and is now charged with possession of child pornography. Federal agents said they found about “6,000 video files … most of which primarily depicted minor males and females,” according to the criminal complaint filed in court.

They said they found the files on a thumb drive that was connected to a TV in his bedroom. Kiejzo initially denied possessing the explicit pornography, until the device was found.

Kiejzo is now on administrative leave from Memorial Elementary School, according to a statement from the superintendent of Milford Public Schools.

"We have very limited information at this time, but we will share any additional information as it becomes available," the statement read.

One parent whose two boys attend Memorial Elementary called the situation “a little nerve-racking.”

“They just sent an email, letting us know that they’re doing the best they can do to do what they can do to fix it, and that he’s on administrative leave. He won’t be back,” Angel Peterson s aid.

Kiejzo has taught at the school since 2013. His resume also includes stints as a swimming instructor and a one-on-one assistant to special needs students.

Kiejzo's father said that the allegations came as a shock to him.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kiejzo has an attorney. He is due in court for a detention hearing Friday morning, the school system said.

If convicted, Kiejzo could face up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.