Mass. teacher among 4 killed in suspected carbon monoxide incident in NH

A Massachusetts teacher is among four people who died in a suspected carbon monoxide incident in New Hampshire on Christmas Day.

Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory Jr. confirmed in a statement that Matt Goldstein, a teacher at the Edith C. Baker School, which serves K-8 students in Chestnut Hill and South Brookline, was one of the four people killed in the incident.

"We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community," Guillory said in the statement. "Mr. Goldstein's dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues and students during this profoundly difficult time. We are committed to providing the support and resources needed for the Baker School Community as we grieve this tremendous loss together."

New Hampshire authorities released the names of all four victims on Friday morning, identifying them as 52-year-old Matthew Goldstein, 54-year-old Lyla Goldstein, 22-year-old Valerie Goldstein and 19-year-old Violet Goldstein, all of Newton, Massachusetts.

They were found dead inside a home on Province Lake Road in Wakefield, New Hampshire, on Christmas Day. They were found by authorities conducting a well-being check around 4:21 p.m. after family members reported that they didn't show up to a holiday event as scheduled.

Officials said the chief medical examiner's office has determined that Matthew Goldstein's cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, and the manner is still pending. Both the cause and manner of death of the other three victims also remains pending.

Investigators said they believe carbon monoxide, an odorless, poisonous gas produced in the burning of fuel, is what caused the deaths. But they haven't said what is suspected to have created the deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

They said Friday that efforts to determine the cause of the suspected carbon monoxide leak remain active and ongoing, and investigators are continuing to inspect the home's gas heating system. No working carbon monoxide detectors were found in the home.

NBC10 Boston spoke to a neighbor on Thursday, who said he was shocked by the tragic incident.

"We don't know what to say about it. It's so close to us," neighbor Ed Arcand said. "You go by that house all the time. Now this happens. We'll never be able to see it a different way anymore. Every time we drive by, we're going to be thinking of that."

In the wake of the tragedy, emergency officials are warning everyone to check their fire and carbon monoxide detectors on a regular basis. Information about the risks and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning is available on the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office website.