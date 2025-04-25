New Hampshire

Mass. teen arrested for driving 120 mph in 55 mph zone on NH highway

Derek Nazzaro, 19, of Tewksbury, was charged with reckless operation

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NH State Police

A Massachusetts teenager was arrested Thursday night for driving 120 mph on a New Hampshire highway.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a New Hampshire State Police trooper conducting speed enforcement on the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound in Nashua saw a driver traveling at a high rate of speed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The trooper, using remote sensing technology, was able to determine that the 2020 Ford Edge was driving at a speed of 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone and he pulled the driver over.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Derek Nazzaro, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with reckless operation. During the traffic stop, Nazzaro also displayed a false Massachusetts driver's license.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

State police said Nazzaro was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court at a later date.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Apr 24

NH woman seriously injured after crashing into parked truck

New Hampshire Apr 23

Well-known NH restaurant heavily damaged in overnight fire

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us