Mass. teen arrested for driving 120 mph in 55 mph zone on NH highway

A Massachusetts teenager was arrested Thursday night for driving 120 mph on a New Hampshire highway.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a New Hampshire State Police trooper conducting speed enforcement on the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound in Nashua saw a driver traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper, using remote sensing technology, was able to determine that the 2020 Ford Edge was driving at a speed of 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone and he pulled the driver over.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Derek Nazzaro, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with reckless operation. During the traffic stop, Nazzaro also displayed a false Massachusetts driver's license.

State police said Nazzaro was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court at a later date.