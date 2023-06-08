Mass. teen arrested over ISIS-supporting gift card scheme, feds say

A Massachusetts teenager was arrested Thursday on suspicion of running a gift card-reselling scheme to raise money for the terrorist group ISIS, federal prosecutors announced.

Mateo Ventura, an 18-year-old from Wakefield, raised $705 between January and May by giving gift cards to someone he believed supported ISIS, thinking the cards would be resold on the dark web and the profits sent to the group, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

Ventura is facing a charge of concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, prosecutors said. He's due in federal court in Worcester Thursday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.