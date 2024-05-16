Massachusetts

Mass. teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes

Harris Wolobah, a 14-year-old sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, died on Sept. 1, 2023 after eating a chip containing a high amount of the chili pepper extract capsaicin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media died from ingesting a substance containing a high amount of the chili pepper extract capsaicin, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press.

Harris Wolobah, a 14-year-old sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, died on Sept. 1, 2023, after eating the chip. He was found unresponsive by police who were called to his home, and brought to a hospital, where he died.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The cause of death was listed as cardiopulmonary arrest “in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration.”

The teen also had an enlarged heart and a congenital heart defect, according to the report, the findings of which were shared with the AP in an email from Elaine Driscoll, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of death was determined on Feb. 27, and the death certificate was released to the city clerk’s office on March 5, Driscoll said.

The manufacturer of the chip, Paqui, asked retailers to stop selling the product shortly after Harris' death.

The chip, sold individually for about $10, comes wrapped in foil in a coffin-shaped box containing the warning that it is intended for the “vengeful pleasure of intense heat and pain.” The warning notes that the chip is for adult consumption only, and should be kept out of the reach of children.

Despite the warning, children have had no problem buying the chips. There have been reports from around the country of teens who have gotten sick after taking part in the challenge, including three California high school students who were sent to a hospital. Paramedics were called to a Minnesota school when seven students fell ill after taking part in the challenge.

More on the 'One Chip Challenge'

More on the 'One Chip Challenge'

Holliston Sep 13, 2023

One Chip Challenge sickens 10 middle school students, Holliston principal says

Worcester Sep 9, 2023

Worcester teen's death leads to outpouring of concern over One Chip Challenge

Massachusetts Sep 7, 2023

Maker of One Chip Challenge removing product from stores after Worcester teen's death

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us