Mass. Teen Hockey Player Injured in Game to Be Transferred to Atlanta Rehab Facility

A Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously injured during a game last month will be transferred to a rehab facility in Georgia.
The family of A.J. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, slammed head-first into the boards during a game against Pope Francis School in Springfield on Jan. 26.
The following night, the school's president said Quetta had undergone successful surgery.
In a statement Friday, Quetta's family said he would be transferred Monday to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, where he will spend at least three months.
His family thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at Massachusetts General Hospital for the "world-class" care he received.
"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers for our son," Anthony Quetta Sr. said in a statement. "Words can't express our steadfast appreciation to all the donors during this time. This would not be possible without all the support we have received."
After Quetta was injured, both teams came together on the ice to pray for his recovery after he was rushed off to the hospital.
Former Norwood hockey player Matt Brown was among those offering support to Quetta.
"I hope they understand that they are not, by any means, going to go through this alone," he said. "It really hit home yesterday when I got the call, especially having my anniversary just five days ago."
Brown was just 15 when he was paralyzed from his neck down from a hit.
"There's really no other way to put it — I'm sure that family is going through a nightmare right now," Brown said.
"It's so overwhelming, you don't even really know what end is up," said his father, Mike Brown.
The Greg Hill Foundation, which is raising money for the family to help pay for medical expenses, received a donation from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for $25,000 Thursday.
The Boston Bruins are also sending best wishes to Quetta, issuing a statement that they are keeping him, his family and the community "in our hearts during this very difficult time."