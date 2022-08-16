Mass. Teenager Seriously Hurt in ATV Crash on NH Trail

A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, authorities said.

The teenager was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, near the Maine border, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Someone riding behind the boy, who'd been riding ATVs for years, told officers his machine flipped over multiple times and hit the rider, according to a release.

First responders from Errol Fire & Rescue at the scene determined the boy was hurt badly enough that he needed to be flown to a hospital. A helicopter met them at Milan Airport and took the ATV rider to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash was likely caused by speeding on the trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game, which reminded riders to follow speed limits and their ATVs' capabilities.