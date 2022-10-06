Mass. to Cut Down on Staff Trained at Sexual Assault Exams, Objecting Officials Say

Treating sexual assault victims is delicate work handled at Cape Cod Hospital by specially trained nurses. But for many victims, that is about to change — despite the objections of nurses, politicians and law enforcement.

State Rep. Tim Whelan got a letter from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health saying they are going to replace sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE), who are trained to gather evidence from victims of sexual assault with compassion, recognizing the trauma they have endured, on evenings and weekends later this year.

State health officials said in the letter they are turning to a telehealth model, where an emergency department nurse would be guided via computer by a SANE nurse.

Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Fredrickson called it a bad idea, and sent a letter to the Department of Public Health on behalf of the Cape and Islands Police Chiefs Association objecting to it.

"Talking with my peers and sexual assault victims, they can't believe that this is even being considered," he said.

Health department didn't talk to law enforcement about this, according to Fredrickson.

“We're a critical piece of what happens with a sexual assault victim in those early stages, when someone's at their worst," he added.

Dealing with the psychological and emotional trauma is one part of the job, but there are other important ones, too, Fredrickson said: "There's evidence issues, collection — where's it go? Is it done right?"

Whelan said state officials told him there are not enough SANE nurses and that this hybrid model is already in place on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.

“I think that we can understand on the islands, because it's a different animal over there. You have to take a plane or boat to get over there and sometimes, depending on weather, you can't get there at all," he explained.

But the state representative doesn't think it a good idea for the Cape.

“Not only in the evidence collection, but they are also trained in providing the emotional support to these poor souls who have just become the victims of the most personal violation imaginable," Whelan said.

Despite Whelan's objections, the health department told him in a letter they are implementing the hybrid model on Nov. 14.

The Department of Public Health has not responded to a request for comment.