Mass. to Ease Some Covid-19 Restrictions Monday

It will be another step towards normalcy in Massachusetts Monday when the state enters its next phase of reopening.



One of the biggest changes: large indoor and outdoor stadiums like Fenway Park, the Garden, and Gillette Stadium will be able to “up” their capacities from 12 to 25 percent, making tickets more accessible.



Theme parks and outdoor water parks will be able to open at half capacity, and indoor singing will be allowed with distancing. Road races can also continue again.

Under this next phase, both youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed again.

Effective on May 29, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

Governor Charlie Baker says all restrictions should be lifted on August 1.

All of this welcome news for families who spent Mother’s Day in the bustling North End.

They say it’s nice to be able to see people out and about, and it brings them joy.



“Feel so good to be back out and everything is back in business,” said Kristen Belleville.



“Last year didn’t do anything stayed at home and quarantined and this year we just decided get out and get back to life,” Nicole Clinton said.