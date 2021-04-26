Mass. to Get Thousands of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses This Week

Massachusetts is expecting a shipment of about 4,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine just days after the federal government allowed the single-dose shot to be given again.

Another 6,000 doses are in reserve and ready for use, the Boston Globe reports, as vaccine providers get the green light to use what's left in their inventory.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An 11-day nationwide pause on the administering of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was lifted by the FDA and the CDC at the end of last week, and Massachusetts resumed administering J&J doses at state-run clinics on Friday. But now it comes with a warning.

Reports surfaced in the U.S. of rare blood clots in several people, all women. Fifteen vaccine recipients out of 8 million given the J&J shot have been identified by the government as developing the unusual clotting.

Federal health officials say about a dozen recipients developed unusual blood clots. All were women mostly under 50 years old, and three of them died. It’s important to note that there has still been no direct link found between the vaccine and the clotting issue.

At a walk-in clinic in Newton Sunday, some people were relieved to get the shot while others were disappointed it was the only option. Pharmacy intern Anthony Petrillo described a specific encounter with a woman who wasn't excited by the news.

“She was hesitant because of the blood clotting issue,” explained Petrillo, who was administering the shots. “They’re saying they’re not comfortable and they’d rather Moderna or Pfizer.”

“For me, it took a long time to be here, I’ve read and researched a lot,” explained Weston native Nathalie O’Sullivan. “So, I got to the point I was comfortable once it got back on the market.”

Meanwhile, CVS is slated to make appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available this week in Massachusetts.