Mass. to Release New COVID-19 Data as Hospitals Brace for Surge

Massachusetts officials are expected to release new information today on communities at high risk for COVID-19, just one day after the state reported its highest new case count since April.

Massachusetts recently stopped using its high risk map and has changed the way cities and towns are assessed. Although fewer areas are now considered in the red zone, the latest numbers are not expected to be good.

More than 2,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday, and nearly 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 across the state.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker instituted a series of new public health mandates, including a requirement for masks to be worn in public at all times.

Meanwhile, hospitals across the state are bracing for a surge in coronavirus patients.

"My sense is that this will be just as before," said Dr. Michael Gustafson, president of UMass Medical Center. "We've kind of had a prolonged peak and it took two or three months to completely play out. I think that's the minimum of what we'd expect."

Field hospitals could be reopened to help provide for more capacity.