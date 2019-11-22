This Massachusetts Town is One of the Best Places to Visit in 2020

Plymouth, Massachusetts, is on Frommer's list of the best places to visit in 2020.

It is ranked 14th on the list with Plymouth, England, as the two towns that are the start and end points of the historic journey for the Pilgrims.

The year 2020 will mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. Both towns will be celebrating the occasion for months leading up to Thanksgiving.

Plymouth, Massachusetts is home to the Mayflower II, a replica of the 17th century ship that brought the Pilgrims to America. It is also home to Plymouth Rock, the place settlers are believed to have landed on shore.

Indiana ranks as the number one spot for people to visit this upcoming year with Extemadura, Spain, and The Ausangate Trek, Peru, following close behind.