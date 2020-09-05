Mass. Travel Restrictions Loosened for Three Western States

Many trips to and from one of Massachusetts's neighbors directly to the south are still subject to quarantine or test regulations, but travelers from the other end of the country will soon be free to enter the Bay State without facing restrictions.

The state Department of Public Health announced Friday that, effective Saturday, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming will be added to a list of lower-risk states exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker's travel order, meaning that travelers from that trio will not need to quarantine for 14 days or present negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival.

Once the update takes effect, there will be 13 states on that lower-risk list, including every single one in the northeast except for Rhode Island.

Some forms of travel are still allowed without triggering the restrictions, including those passing through higher-risk states and commutes for work.