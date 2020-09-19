Mass. Troopers Rescue Kittens From Burning Car Following Chase

Massachusetts State Police troopers rescued two kittens from a burning car following a highway chase that led to the arrest of the driver involved.

Troopers on patrol on the Mass. Pike in Framingham Friday afternoon were trying to stop a car that had no inspection sticker and whose owner had a suspended license, according to State Police.

Police say the driver pulled into the Natick service plaza but then sped away as Troopers approached the car.

The driver, identified by police only as a 26-year-old Westford woman, pulled over in the breakdown lane in Wayland as her car began smoking from the undercarriage and then caught on fire.

Police say the woman told them as she was being arrested that her kittens were still in the car.

Troopers smashed the car’s back window and pulled out the transport cage that held both kittens. The kittens were not injured and were taken to an animal shelter in Natick.

According to police, the woman began kicking at the windows when she was placed in the back of the cruiser. She was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining of pain.

Police say the extent of the charges against the woman is still being determined.