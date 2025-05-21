Mass. unveils draft of plan to protect coastline

With a spring nor'easter on the horizon, coastal residents of Salisbury, Massachusetts, are getting ready.

"We're trying to batten down the hatches as best as we can, but it is what it is," said Lawrence Kady, who lives on Salisbury Beach. "I'll take the one or two bad days for the 363 good ones."

As Kady prepares his coastal house, Massachusetts' Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has unveiled a new draft coastal resiliency plan, bringing together the millions of people who live in the state's 78 different coastal communities.

For the first time, the draft also explores spending the next couple of years creating a home buyout program for those living in flood-prone areas.

It comes on the heels of a study that found Massachusetts could be spending more than $1 billion in coastal storm damage yearly by 2070.

New research finds that 174,000 people are at risk for coastal flooding due to sea level rise risk by 2050.

"The numbers are a little daunting sometimes, it's true," said Joe Christo, chief resilience officer for Boston Harbor Now and codirector for the Stone Living Labs. "It addresses a huge challenge we know we must face, protecting Massachusetts coastline from sea level rise and storm surge with answers to the questions of what, where, when, and why."

Christo highlights the importance of this new draft plan, but also the work already being done, including using natural environments in Boston Harbor.

"ResilientCoasts empowers us to act on what may feel like an overwhelming existential threat," Christo said.

In coastal communities like Revere, with some three miles of developed coastline, this draft plan is welcome news.

"This toolkit not only creates ambitious goals to work towards, but it also gives us the tools, as local officials, to help prioritize and confront these challenges," said Tom Skwierawski, Revere's chief of planning.

The state says this is just a draft, with public comment continuing for the next couple of weeks. A final draft is due in late summer or early fall.

See the full draft plan: