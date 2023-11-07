Mass. urges residents to get vaccinated as colder months, holidays approach

As the colder months and holidays approach, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is urging residents to get vaccinated.

"With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, now is a great time for those preparing to celebrate with friends and loved ones to get vaccinated for flu, COVID-19, and RSV, if eligible," Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein said on Tuesday in a release.

The Department of Public Health said everyone 6 months and older should get the flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines take up to two weeks to protect against the viruses, said health officials.

Boston Logan International Airport is joining several other airports across the country in ramping up efforts to keep people safe this holiday season.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We want Massachusetts residents to have a safe, healthy, and fun holiday season and part of that is getting vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you," said Goldstein.

The updated COVID vaccine, according to DPH, is effective against current variants and is available for little or no cost to residents.

In addition to the COVID and flu shots, DPH said residents can also get the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccination this year, including pregnant people, newborns and those 60 years and older.

While the holidays are a time for gathering, health officials are asking anyone who feels sick to stay home and get tested.

For more information about the COVID vaccine, visit mass.gov.