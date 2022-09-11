Mass. Victims of 9/11 Remembered at State House

It’s been 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and there are a slate of events scheduled today to remember it at the state house.

The day of reflection starting with a flag raising and name reading ceremony this morning in Ashburton Park with Gov. Charlie Baker, Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, among others.

After that, people will pay tribute to the first responders and 14 flight crew members from Massachusetts inside the house chamber, with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito presenting the annual Sweeney award for civilian bravery.

It’s named after Madeline Amy Sweeney, an American Airlines flight attendant from Acton. She contacted crews on the ground 21 years ago with critical information about the hijackers.

“She represents the good people in our communities that stand out to do the right thing, to stand up in a hard moment and put themselves behind another person,” Polito said.

Polito will present that award as she does every year with Anna Sweeney, Amy’s daughter.

The full schedule for events on Sunday on Beacon Hill includes a moment of silence at 8:30 a.m., a commemoration observance at 9:40, a service day at 11 and a wreath laying at 1:30 p.m.