Mass. Voters React as Vote Counting Continues: ‘It Feels Like We're in Divorce Court'

Watching and waiting for the results of the presidential election over the past few days has left voters in Massachusetts with a lot of sleepless nights.

“Honestly it’s shocking considering growing up you always knew on election night who was going to be elected,” Kristina Harper of Charlton said.

“It feels like we’re in divorce court waiting for whoever gets custody of the kids,” joked Safiyat Hamiss of Framingham.

The country clearly remains very divided – not only over who should take the oath of office on Jan. 20, but how and when votes should be counted.

“I don’t agree with it, I don’t understand why they’re still counting votes,” Oxford resident Lori Judson said.

“These are votes, these are legal votes, these are votes by Americans that have been cast,” said Andrea O’Leary, of Holliston.

With President Donald Trump calling for the vote count to stop and challenging the process both in the courts and on Twitter, people on both sides of the political aisle don’t see this being truly resolved anytime soon.

“I think he’s taking it to the Supreme Court if he has to, and it’s an election, it should just be everybody goes to the polls, votes and it’s over with,” said David Judson, of Oxford.

“I’m very concerned if Biden wins, between now and the actual inauguration, that’s a lot of time to, in my opinion, do damage,” said Brighton resident Michelle Hussey.

So as this process drags on, patience wears thin and tensions run high, voters are left concerned over just how this will all play out.

“I used to be confident in the system and now I feel like the system isn’t always as solid as it used to be,” Larry Gooch of Arlington said.

People NBC10 Boston spoke with Friday say they just hope things remain peaceful as the results are sorted out.