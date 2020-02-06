Pot Shop

Mass. Weighs Final Approval of 1st Minority-Owned Pot Shop

1169760557
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Massachusetts is set to approve its first minority-owned retail marijuana shop, more than three years after voters approved the nation's first marijuana law aimed at promoting minorities in the new industry.

The state's Cannabis Control Commission is voting Thursday on a final license for Pure Oasis, a Boston pot shop proposed by local black entrepreneurs. If approved, it would also become Boston's first licensed marijuana shop.

The pending approval comes as black and Latino groups complain Massachusetts and other states are still falling far short of their promises to minorities and Boston has been criticized for its slow rollout of pot shops.

This article tagged under:

Pot ShopPure Oasis
