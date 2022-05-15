Mass. Woman Creates Website to Help Parents Amid Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage

After alarming warnings that a baby formula shortage could last through the year, a local woman is stepping in to help parents.

Keiko Zoll, from Swampscott, Massachusetts, created the website “Free Formula Exchange," which connects people who need baby formula with those who have it.

The communications professional says she wanted to do something to help and she knows the necessity of formula, because her son needed it as a premature baby.

The lack of baby formula isn't the only thing parents have to worry about. The shortage has whipped up a slew of scams, as well.

She says 200 people have already used the website asking for formula and 30 people are willing to donate it.

"All I'm trying to do with this website is to connect people who need formula with people who have it," she said. "To take the marketplace element out of it because this is about keeping our children fed. And feeding our babies is a human right."

Zoll says once people are connected, they can arrange delivery and pickup of formula.

President Biden talked about the steps his administration is taking to ease the pain for families struggling with a nationwide baby formula shortage

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has vowed to increase availability of formula to low income families and import formula from abroad.

This week, the FDA commissioner will announce how suppliers abroad can import formula to the U.S.