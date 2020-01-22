Local
Mass. Woman Faces Charges in Stabbing of 84-Year-Old Man

A woman fatally stabbed an 84-year-old man during an argument inside his Massachusetts home, then left the scene in the victim's car, according to court documents in the case.

Yiana Torres, 28, of Holyoke, was held without bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to a murder charge in the death of Reginald Sanford in his Granby home.

Jonah Goldsmith, Torres' court-appointed attorney, asked the judge to order a psychological evaluation, which the judge agreed to.

Police went to Sanford's home Sunday after neighbors found his body, according to police records. He died of "severe lacerations and significant blood loss," according to documents.

Torres, who has a criminal history, was linked to the scene through fingerprints, police said.

Also, a woman resembling Torres was seen on surveillance video taken Friday abandoning Sanford's car in an alley in Holyoke, police said.

Prosecutors did not disclose the relationship between Torres and Sanford.

Sanford's death was the first homicide in the western Massachusetts town in about a decade.

