Mass. woman injured in NH snowmobile crash

A Massachusetts woman was hurt in a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, on Saturday, according to the state's Fish and Game Department.
The agency said conservation officers were called to Route 3 and Magalloway Road in Pittsburg around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a crash. Investigators said the rider was traveling on a trail near the parking area when she overaccelerated, crashing into a street sign and trees.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The rider, a 65-year-old woman from Kingston, Massachusetts, was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of what officials described as a lower body injury. Her condition was not released.
Investigators believe inexperience may have contributed to the crash. No one else was hurt.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.