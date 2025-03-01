New Hampshire

Mass. woman injured in NH snowmobile crash

By Thea DiGiammerino

The aftermath of a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, New Hampshire on March 1, 2025.
two New Hampshire Fish and Game

A Massachusetts woman was hurt in a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, on Saturday, according to the state's Fish and Game Department.

The agency said conservation officers were called to Route 3 and Magalloway Road in Pittsburg around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a crash. Investigators said the rider was traveling on a trail near the parking area when she overaccelerated, crashing into a street sign and trees.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The rider, a 65-year-old woman from Kingston, Massachusetts, was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of what officials described as a lower body injury. Her condition was not released.

Investigators believe inexperience may have contributed to the crash. No one else was hurt.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us