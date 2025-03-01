Mass. woman injured in NH snowmobile crash

A Massachusetts woman was hurt in a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, on Saturday, according to the state's Fish and Game Department.

The agency said conservation officers were called to Route 3 and Magalloway Road in Pittsburg around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a crash. Investigators said the rider was traveling on a trail near the parking area when she overaccelerated, crashing into a street sign and trees.

The rider, a 65-year-old woman from Kingston, Massachusetts, was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of what officials described as a lower body injury. Her condition was not released.

Investigators believe inexperience may have contributed to the crash. No one else was hurt.