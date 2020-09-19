Mass. Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Single-Car Crash

One woman is dead and two others are injured following a fiery overnight crash in Boxford, Massachusetts.
State police responded to the crash on I-95 northbound shortly before 1a.m. on Saturday.
Police say an SUV was traveling in left lane when it crossed all travel lanes, went off the road, and struck a guardrail and trees off the breakdown lane side of the highway.
The car burst into flames but no one was in the car when authorities arrived, according to state police.
The driver, a 25-year-old woman from Derry New Hampshire, and a passenger, Shana Fusco-Russell, 26, of Melrose, were both ejected from the vehicle.
Fusco-Russell was pronounced dead at taken to a nearby hospital as a result of her injuries. The driver was taken to another hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another passenger, a 27-year-old man from Winthrop, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but that speed was a likely factor.