Mass. woman killed in ATV crash in western Maine

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon when an ATV hit a washout, killing one and injuring another

By Sophia Pargas

Police are investigating after an ATV crash in Coplin Plantation, Maine, left one person dead and another injured on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from News Center Maine.

The crash occurred when 26-year-old Matthew Tolman, of Hubbardston, Massachusetts, and 25-year-old Abigail Divoll, of Royalston, Massachusetts, were riding along a trail near Quill Hill Road and lost control, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The ATV then hit a washout, killing Divoll and causing Tolman to suffer a serious head injury.

An initial investigation determined that neither victim was wearing helmets during the crash and speed and alcohol might have been contributing factors.

The Maine Warden Service continues to investigate the crash. No further details were released.

