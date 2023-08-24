Mass. woman sues Star Market, says they wouldn't stop sending her text messages

A Massachusetts woman is suing Star Market for allegedly violating a federal law after she says she kept receiving marketing texts from the grocery store chain even though she opted out.

The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of Linnea Menin on Tuesday in federal court in Boston. Menin's suit shows screenshots of her first responding "STOP" on June 23 to automated texts offering her the ability to opt out, but then continued to receive weekly messages through July 14.

The suit alleges that Star Market violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act which states that companies must offer the ability to opt out of marketing text messages. If a person opts out, companies are not allowed to contact them that way again. Violation could cost a company up to $1,500 per illegal text.

Menin's lawsuit also states that anyone who received a marketing text message from Star Market after opting out during the last four years should be entitled to statutory damages.