Burning Man

Mass. woman who attended Burning Man festival says muddy mess didn't ruin the fun

“Once you figured out how to get around and that you have enough food and water to survive, then you just go on living the way you normally do – and the fun really began.”

By Glenn Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

The exodus from Burning Man festival is underway and Eve Harris of Waltham, Massachusetts, is in the thick of it.

Labor Day is the traditional departure day for more than 60,000 attendees at the annual gathering, but this year is different after a weekend of persistent rain that turned the isolated Nevada desert venue into thick, unmanageable, ankle-deep mud.

Harris and her husband got out on a bus different than the one they intended to take and are grateful to be faring better than some who drove their own cars, trucks or RVs.

“Some of the interior city roads are a mess,” Harris told NBC10 Boston while she rode a bus bound out of the desert. “We saw plenty of cars that are stuck. I think it's because they tried to get out too early."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Those who left Monday did not get to see the festival-ending ceremony which includes burning a man in effigy. The conditions forced organizers to delay the Burning Man ceremony. It may be a blessing for those who stay until Tuesday, roads are expected to become more easily passible once they’ve had more time to dry out.

Despite the rainfall disruption, Harris left this year’s festival – her fourth – with good memories.

“Once you figured out how to get around and that you have enough food and water to survive, then you just go on living the way you normally do – and the fun really began.”

More on Burning Man

Nevada 10 hours ago

Main gates open, allowing slow ‘Exodus' from Burning Man, but some will remain for ‘the burn'

Nevada 24 hours ago

70,000 at Burning Man festival are isolated, still stuck as rain returns

Nevada Sep 2

Death at Burning Man investigated as rain-soaked festival asks attendees to shelter in place

This article tagged under:

Burning ManMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us