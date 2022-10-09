Massachusetts Aims to Launch Sports Betting in Late January

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl.

The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. T

he commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has said he supports sports betting because state residents are already traveling to nearby states to place legal wagers.