Massachusetts Announces Expansion of Booster Shots for All Adults

Residents can access booster doses from more than 1,000 locations across the state

By Marc Fortier

vacuna de refuerzo

All adults in Massachusetts are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced Thursday, joining a growing list of states that have done so.

All Massachusetts residents age 18 and up are now eligible to get a booster six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, health officials said in a release.

Residents can access booster doses from more than 1,000 locations, with appointments available now for booking across the state.

Three top Boston doctors talk about booster side effects and whether the shot is really necessary, explain what to do if you've been exposed and offer holiday guidance as experts warn of a winter surge on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations allow for mixing and matching of different COVID-19 booster doses, and eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The Baker administration recommends that residents with questions about which booster is right for them consult their health care provider for advice.

Other states that have expanded booster eligibility to all adults include Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia.

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration, with over 94% of adults having received at least one dose, and over 81% of the total population fully vaccinated, over 4.8 million individuals. Over 800,000 residents have received a COVID booster.

How to get a booster in Massachusetts

  1. Visit the Vaxfinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of locations to receive a booster. Residents are now able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering boosters. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance.
  2. For individuals who are unable to use Vaxfinder or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts is available for assistance. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

