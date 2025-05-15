Massachusetts astronaut Sunita Williams speaks to Merrimack College grads

Astronaut Sunita Williams imparted her other-worldly experience to graduates at Merrimack College on Thursday.

“I flew to the ISS just about a year ago on the first test flight ... didn’t come home as planned… instead of eight days, we came home nine months later,” she told the new graduates.

With a message to embrace change and stop and savor the moment you’re in, the Massachusetts native gave the commencement address.

“They have a lot in front of them and they need to know that there's a great world out there,” Williams said

And she would know, as she’s seen the world from a view we will never have. An astronaut for nearly three decades, she just spent that unexpected nine months on the International Space Station after her Boeing spacecraft had issues.

Since returning home, she said she has been spending time with family and friends, relaxing and recovering.

The Needham native says she can't wait to get back to New England after spending nine months in space.

And realizing the moment she’s in now includes celebrity status.

“That's a little bizarre, a little weird, you know? In the words of Bill Belichick, I'm just doing my job,” she said.

Believe it or not, she said she misses outer space. “I wish everybody had the opportunity to take the view, get a lap around the planet and take a view of our Earth. It's incredible.”

After accepting her honorary doctorate from Merrimack College, she reminded the new grads that their future plans might change -- just like hers did.

“When we're exploring, we're doing exploration, that goes with the territory," Williams said. "Be ready to change, be ready to adapt. And you have the skills to do that.”

As for her next challenge, it’s a local one. She said she plans to run the Boston Marathon next year. She has run before -- famously once in space back in 2007.