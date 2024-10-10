Question 2: The debate over ending the MCAS graduation requirement

Massachusetts voters will decide on five ballot questions this election.

Question 2 presents an issue that could impact students, parents and teachers in Massachusetts. If approved, it would eliminate the MCAS standardized test as a graduation requirement. A no vote would keep it as is.

“I know how much harm that has done,” said Deb McCarthy, the vice president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

The Yes on 2 campaign is backed by the MTA, which represents 117,000 educators.

Both sides have been making the case on television and through outreach.

“This graduation requirement has helped all students in Massachusetts,” said Ed Lambert, the executive director of the Business Alliance for Education.

Lambert is against Question 2. He believes that getting rid of the MCAS as a graduation requirement will put students at a competitive disadvantage.

“There's no doubt about it,” said Lambert. “We don't want to go back to the days when we had a different set of expectations for students depending on their zip code, where they lived.”

But McCarthy and those pushing for Question 2 push back on that.

“I say that that's a misnomer because the test is not a standard,” said McCarthy.

The former fifth grade teacher said the test is more of a snapshot in time. In place of it, she says students would be evaluated on other metrics like grades and class credits.

“We have learners who are meeting those metrics as freshmen, sophomore juniors and seniors and then they are denied the diploma in addition,” said McCarthy.

Both sides have received big name backing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley are siding with the "yes" vote. "No" backers include Gov. Maura Healey and her education secretary Patrick Tutwiler. Currently, Massachusetts is one of nine states that requires a test to graduate.

“By maintaining this standard, we won't go back to the time when we've got over 300 different standards set by each community,” said Lambert.

“The data shows that these scores are not the measures of the skill set necessary for the 21st century workforce,” said McCarthy.

It’s a debate that will continue until voters have their say on November 5.