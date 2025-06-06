Mass. health officials probe 4 suspected botulism cases tied to Botox injections

Massachusetts health care providers should be on the look out for botulism in people who've gotten Botox injections, with four suspected cases under investigation around the South Shore, health officials said Thursday.

In its clinical advisory, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health didn't share specific details on the four cases under investigation, including whether anyone had died. Botulism is an illness that can be deadly.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But the four cases under investigation are all tied to cosmetic Botox injections — the procedure involves injecting the toxin, created by bacteria, into the skin to smooth out wrinkles. (It can also be used to treat medical conditions, like migraines.)

Injecting too much of the botulinum toxin can cause what's known as iatrogenic botulism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say. It's one of five ways to get the illness, which can cause paralysis or death.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Botulism is a rare but severe illness that attacks the nerves in the body.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health noted that Botox is usually safe, when given by trained professionals, but there are conditions that increase the risk, including dosing variance, products that aren't approved by the FDA and improper technique. The notice urged doctors and nurses to look out for people with "botulinum toxin injections. Initial botulism symptoms may include double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms may be followed by a descending, symmetric muscle weakness that progresses over hours to days."

It wasn't immediately clear if the cases under investigation involved licensed Botox injections. Health officials said they were working to identify their source or sources.

The Department of Public Health couldn't share more information beyond what was in the advisory, a representative said.