Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle pleads not guilty

A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Massachusetts while driving an SUV stolen from New Hampshire Monday morning pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday.

The black Mercedes traveled on highways at upwards of 90 mph, speeds so fast that police held off pursuing the vehicle for long stretches so as not to escalate the situation.

Andrew McInnes, a 40-year-old Methuen resident, appeared in court in Massachusetts on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including motor vehicle larceny, failure to stop for police, speeding and other violations.

NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger tracked the chase as it happened. Gas station surveillance footage showed more than half a dozen Massachusetts State Police cruisers driving after the SUV. Another bystander said he thought the SUV hit at least 110 mph.

McInnes spoke briefly outside court on Tuesday, saying he had no comment at this time but that he'd have more to stay after his pre-trial hearing in February. His defense attorney said in court that the SUV his client was driving was not stolen.

"He indicates to me that the car that was involved was taken from a dealership that he’s part owner of. His father owned it and his father passed away. He was given half of it," the defense said.

Massachusetts State Police said they spotted the Mercedes, reported stolen by police in Derry, New Hampshire, traveling south on Interstate 93 in Methuen shortly before 10 a.m. They began chasing the vehicle, and kept the pursuit going on Interstate 495 south and Route 2.

Sky Ranger located the vehicle on Interstate 190 south in Sterling.

At one point, the SUV was seen driving off the highway and through the median.

State police said the chase continued at speeds as high as 90 mph, and they ultimately decided to terminate their pursuit for safety reasons and used the Mercedes' built-in GPS to track the vehicle instead.

The state police Air Wing was up over the chase, and police used stop sticks at one point in an effort to end the chase.

Around 11:18 a.m., it appeared the SUV pulled over; it was surrounded by police. State police said the vehicle was located in West Boylston.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the route a stolen SUV took during a police chase Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. It started in Derry, New Hampshire and traveled into Massachusetts, going through Methuen and into Sterling.

Derry police said they first got involved when they received a call around 7:24 a.m. Monday for a report of a past-tense burglary at Steven's Auto Service on West Broadway. Their investigation determined that entry was gained via a broken window on a door, allowing access to the lock. The perpetrator is believed to have stolen cash and keys to a Mercedes that was parked on the lot and was missing.

Around 9:15 a.m., Derry police said they received a report that the stolen vehicle had been spotted on South Main Street. Responding officers located the Mercedes, and it immediately sped off northbound on South Main Street. Officers followed the vehicle briefly and observed it driving in a reckless manner as it approached a school zone.

For safety reasons, police then terminated their pursuit. The Mercedes was last seen heading east on Route 102, and an alert was sent to all New Hampshire police departments.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., Derry police said they were notified by Massachusetts State Police that they had stopped the Mercedes after a lengthy pursuit in their state, and a man was taken into custody. Police are still working to determine whether that man was responsible for the crimes in Derry, and what, if any, charges might be appropriate.