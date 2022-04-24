Local

Massachusetts Cold Case Unit Wants to ID Cases Back to '80s

By The Associated Press

A Massachusetts county’s cold case unit is working to identify a dozen unidentified bodies or skeletal remains that have been found through the years, some dating back nearly four decades.

Bristol County Attorney Thomas Quinn III says traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in their identification. At least two cases were determined to be homicides.

Two of the oldest cases are baby boys who were found dead in the woods. Autopsies showed one died of exposure in November 1983 in Freetown and the other, found in Mansfield in January 1985, was born alive, but died a short time later. 

