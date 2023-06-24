Local

Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women

Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrates 25 Years

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrated 25 years of service this week.

They marked the milestone with a gala that highlighted the two and a half decades of advancing women and girls.

The commission works with legislators and groups in the Commonwealth to make sure women have equity in all areas of their lives regardless of age, race, creed or socioeconomic status.

This year's gala featured a conversation with former governor Jane Swift and current Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

NBC10 Boston was part of the event for the organization that is a voice for women and girls across the Bay State.

