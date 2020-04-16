Massachusetts Company to Make Low-Cost Ventilators Amid Shortage

A Massachusetts company plans on making low-cost ventilators to help hospitals across the country facing a shortage during coronavirus pandemic.
Boston Scientific Company, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of medical devices, is planning to make 3,000 ventilators, according to the Boston Globe. Dubbed the “coventor,” the ventilators were first conceived by a team of researchers at the University of Minnesota.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
The device was just approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use during the coronavirus outbreak.
At less than $1,000, the basic ventilators would be produced at a fraction of the cost compared to the more advanced machines, which run between $30,000 to $50,000 each, according to the Globe.
More on Coronavirus
The U.S. this week reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic -- more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, nearly 640,000 infections had been reported nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins.