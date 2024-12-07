Massachusetts

Bomb threat targets Rep. Lori Trahan and her family, Mass. congresswoman says

There has been a wave of threats involving political figures since the election last month

By Asher Klein

Congresswoman Lori Trahan says a bomb threat was made targeting her and her family, and that police in Westford were investigating along with U.S. Capitol Police and Massachusetts State Police.

The Massachusetts Democrat said she was made aware of the threat Saturday morning. She didn't share more details about the nature of the threat, but thanked the officers who investigated.

"It’s a good time to say the obvious: threats of violence and intimidation have no place in our country," Trahan said on social media.

There has been a wave of threats involving political figures since the election last month. On Thanksgiving, members of Connecticut's congressional delegation were targeted with threats — no explosives were found.

That week, several prospective members of the Trump administration received bomb threats, the Trump transition team said at the time.

