Massachusetts COVID-19 Travel Order to Be Replaced With Advisory

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday the state will replace the state's COVID-19 travel order with a travel advisory.

In a press release, the Baker administration said the change will take effect on Monday, meaning visitors and returning residents entering Massachusetts won't be required to complete a travel form upon arrival.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Under the advisory, anyone arriving in the state after being elsewhere for more than 24 hours will be advised to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival.

Previously, people coming from states without an exemption were required to fill out the form and quarantine for 10 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival.

The advisory does not apply to anyone in the following categories, according to the administration:

• Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.

• Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.

• Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.

• Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago and who do not have symptoms).