Boston

WATCH: State police announcing criminal charges in Boston after investigation

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office didn't provide any information on what the charges entailed

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal

Massachusetts law enforcement authorities are set to announce criminal charges following an investigation.

The announcement, involving Massachusetts State Police, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and other authorities, will be made at a state police barracks in Boston Friday morning at 10 a.m., according to Ryan's office. The news conference will be livestreamed.

They didn't immediately provide any details on what the charges entailed, saying only that the charges involved a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts State Police
