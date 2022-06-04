Massachusetts Democrats Gather for State Party Convention

Massachusetts Democrats are gathering in Worcester for their state party convention Saturday as they try to map out a way to regain the governor’s office while retaining control of virtually every other source of political power in the state.

Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz are both hoping to win the top office in November, but must first go head-to-head in the primary.

To win a spot on the September ballot, each must win the backing of at least 15% of party delegates. Whoever wins the primary will face off against the victor of the Republican run-off.