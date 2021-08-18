Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Massachusetts Doctors Call on Baker to Mandate Masks in Schools

Medical associations are urging Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to require masks while indoors for all students, staff and visitors in schools, citing the highly contagious delta variant.

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

Two major medical associations are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to establish a statewide mask mandate -- regardless of vaccination status -- for Massachusetts schools this fall.

The Massachusetts Medical Society and the Massachusetts Academy of Family Pediatricians released a statement Tuesday urging Baker to require masks while indoors for all students, staff and visitors, citing the highly contagious delta variant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Massachusetts Medical Society, a non-profit organization that consists of more than 25,000 physicians, medical students and residents, emphasized that masks are proven to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

"Decreasing transmission is critically important now as data have shown an increase in the number of children and adults who have contracted the easily transmissible delta variant of the virus," the statement reads.

"It is imperative that Massachusetts teachers, staff, students and visitors start this school year with uniform masking requirements to protect them and those with whom they live and interact outside of the academic setting."

The statement is signed by president of the Massachusetts Medical Society Carole Allen and president of the Massachusetts Academy of Family Physicians Julie Johnston.

After new guidance was issued for children in schools and people who've been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker explained why the moves were made.

The call from the doctors echoes one from the state's largest teachers union, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which has pushing for universal masking in indoor public education settings, among other coronavirus related measures.

Baker's Administration is recommending that students and staff who are not vaccinated wear masks, but ultimately left the decision to local districts. There is an effort in the Massachusetts Legislature to require universal masks in school, however.

Some school districts have already decided to require masks in class when school starts again, including Boston, Worcester and most recently Woburn.

More on the Mask Debate in Mass.

Massachusetts Aug 10

Mass. School Districts Face Tough Decision on Masks

coronavirus Aug 3

Mask Mandates Issued in Mass. Cities as Debate Over School Requirements Rages

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCharlie BakerEducationSCHOOLS
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us